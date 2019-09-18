NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Reaches $6.30 After 3.00% Down Move; O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (OIIM) Shorts Increased By 90.09%

The stock of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 799,100 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $303.50M company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $6.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NPTN worth $9.10 million less.

O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM) had an increase of 90.09% in short interest. OIIM’s SI was 21,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 90.09% from 11,100 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 1 days are for O2micro International Limited – Ordinary Shares EA (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s short sellers to cover OIIM’s short positions. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is up 21.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OIIM News: 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International Sees 2Q Revenue Growth 2%-10% vs 1Q; 02/05/2018 – O2Micro International 1Q Net $7.17M; 02/05/2018 O2Micro International 1Q EPS 27c

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems. The company has market cap of $36.63 million. It provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $303.50 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 95,184 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 28,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 132,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 26,723 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 846 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Com has 0.6% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 386,950 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 11,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 245,369 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 573,621 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 56,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 0% or 693,785 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 500 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock has $900 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $6.25’s average target is -0.79% below currents $6.3 stock price. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, August 6. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, May 20 report. M Partners downgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) rating on Friday, May 17. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $4.5000 target.