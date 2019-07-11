NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Reaches $4.74 After 6.00% Up Move; Boston Scientific (BSX) Covered By 3 Bulls

The stock of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.93% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.735. About 625,981 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTEThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $220.06 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $5.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NPTN worth $13.20M more.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. See Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $45 New Target: $43 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 41,431 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 28,500 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 63,400 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,000 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp stated it has 68,342 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 123,752 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 393,312 shares. Axa holds 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 173,200 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 381,195 shares. The Netherlands-based Alpinvest Prns Bv has invested 1.7% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Paloma Prtnrs Com reported 21,621 shares. Pnc Services Grp holds 0% or 29 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 619 shares. Boston Prns has invested 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $220.06 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”. The stock of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Rosenblatt. M Partners downgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) rating on Friday, May 17. M Partners has “Neutral” rating and $4.5000 target.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 Nanavaty Maulik sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 3,038 shares. Pierce David A had sold 5,000 shares worth $190,750 on Friday, February 1. 44,236 shares were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, worth $1.77 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 33.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saluda Medical Raises $75 Million Equity Financing from Boston Scientific and Redmile Group – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Can Boston Scientific’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Grow In The Near Term? – Forbes” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Boston Scientific Corporation shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications reported 0.02% stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 2.71 million shares. Personal Capital Corp holds 6,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset stated it has 74,720 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 35,974 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 20,375 shares. Nbw Cap has 120,482 shares. South State Corp reported 0.7% stake. Cap Invsts accumulated 2.01M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa holds 1.47 million shares. Seatown Holding Pte Ltd invested in 1.18% or 262,000 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 47,125 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.22% or 334,946 shares. Third Point Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.00M shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio.