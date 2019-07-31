NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Reaches $4.60 After 3.00% Down Move; Davis Selected Advisers Has Decreased Tarena International Class A Adr (TEDU) Position

The stock of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.595. About 697,973 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $213.55 million company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $4.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NPTN worth $6.41M less.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners downgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 20 by FBR Capital. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of NPTN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About NeoPhotonics Corporation’s (NYSE:NPTN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 05, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NeoPhotonics Announces Shipment of 53 Gbaud Linear Driver ICs for Silicon Photonics Based Modulators for 400G Data Center Applications – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Springowl Limited stated it has 234,499 shares. Advent Mngmt De has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 201,235 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 179,315 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 1.08M shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Blackrock reported 2.52 million shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 160,023 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication reported 22,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc stated it has 2,662 shares. Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 0.14% or 948,526 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% EPS growth.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $213.55 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.