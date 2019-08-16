Neophotonics (NPTN) Holder Needham Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $834,000 as Stock Value Declined; Condor Capital Management Boosted Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Position by $790,686

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 272.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 263,287 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $110.27. About 96,380 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc., Marking Major Step Forward in the Evolution of The Hawthorne Gardening Compa; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. The Home Depot – The Motley Fool” published on February 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ScottsMiracle-Gro Reports Strong Second Quarter Financial Results Driven by Strong Start to U.S. Lawn & Garden Season – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis Inc vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 125 were reported by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Regions has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 481,488 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Global Invest Management Communication accumulated 10,430 shares. Asset Management reported 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Moreover, Earnest Limited Co has 0.96% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 129 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Connable Office Incorporated holds 3,484 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,503 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 108,098 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 586,394 shares. Numerixs Techs accumulated 400 shares.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NeoPhotonics: Be Careful – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics Likely To Issue Solid Q1 Guidance, Says Bullish Rosenblatt – Benzinga” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of NeoPhotonics Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.