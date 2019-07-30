NeoPhotonics (NPTN) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Shorts Down By 0.25%

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 23.81% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.26 EPS previously, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s analysts see -38.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 1.58 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. WABC’s SI was 2.76 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 2.77 million shares previously. With 78,200 avg volume, 35 days are for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s short sellers to cover WABC’s short positions. The SI to Westamerica Bancorporation’s float is 10.77%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 52,176 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 9.67% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA RECOGNIZED NO PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $214.43 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Rosenblatt. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, May 20 report. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding firm for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and commercial clients in Northern and Central California. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $125,904 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $125,904 was made by Ensinger George S on Monday, February 4.