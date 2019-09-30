NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Louisiana-pacific (LPX) Sellers Decreased By 40.82% Their Shorts

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report $-0.05 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 58.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, NeoPhotonics Corporation’s analysts see -37.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 439,500 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Louisiana-pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) had a decrease of 40.82% in short interest. LPX’s SI was 5.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.82% from 9.67 million shares previously. With 2.18 million avg volume, 3 days are for Louisiana-pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s short sellers to cover LPX’s short positions. The SI to Louisiana-pacific Corporation’s float is 4.26%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 859,411 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold NeoPhotonics Corporation shares while 26 reduced holdings.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $288.95 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley hits NPTN sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “We Would Not Hold NeoPhotonics Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics -2.9% facing demand challenges, says Needham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why McDermott International, Roku, and NeoPhotonics Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock has $900 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $6.33’s average target is 3.94% above currents $6.09 stock price. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, May 20 report. M Partners downgraded NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy”.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:LPX) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LP Names Nicole C. Daniel as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings.