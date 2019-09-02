NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The two are both Semiconductor – Broad Line companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.88 N/A -0.86 0.00 Texas Instruments Incorporated 114 7.53 N/A 5.47 22.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeoPhotonics Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeoPhotonics Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5% Texas Instruments Incorporated 0.00% 57.3% 30.9%

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Texas Instruments Incorporated which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Texas Instruments Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeoPhotonics Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Texas Instruments Incorporated 1 7 3 2.27

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s consensus target price is $6.25, while its potential downside is -0.16%. Competitively the consensus target price of Texas Instruments Incorporated is $113.55, which is potential -8.23% downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, NeoPhotonics Corporation is looking more favorable than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of NeoPhotonics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of Texas Instruments Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17% Texas Instruments Incorporated -3.09% 6.67% 7.5% 22.39% 12.71% 32.29%

For the past year NeoPhotonics Corporation had bearish trend while Texas Instruments Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Texas Instruments Incorporated beats on 8 of the 10 factors NeoPhotonics Corporation.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. This segment also provides high performance analog products, such as high-speed data converters, amplifiers, sensors, high reliability products, interface products, and precision products; and silicon valley analog products, including power management, data converter, interface, and operational amplifier products that are used in manufacturing various electronic systems. The Embedded Processing segment offers processors, including digital signal processors and applications processors; microcontrollers, such as self-contained systems with a processor core, memory, and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment; and connectivity products that enable electronic equipment to connect and transfer data wirelessly. It also provides DLP products primarily used in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.