NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)

We are contrasting NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.60 N/A -0.86 0.00 Kopin Corporation 1 4.04 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NeoPhotonics Corporation and Kopin Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5% Kopin Corporation 0.00% -41.7% -35.5%

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics Corporation is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Kopin Corporation has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NeoPhotonics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Kopin Corporation which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Kopin Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeoPhotonics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NeoPhotonics Corporation and Kopin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Kopin Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

NeoPhotonics Corporation has an average price target of $7.67, and a 79.21% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeoPhotonics Corporation and Kopin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 41.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of NeoPhotonics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Kopin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -9.78% -13.86% -23.73% -33.87% -6.08% -11.73% Kopin Corporation -8.87% -11.02% -2.59% -38.92% -64.91% 13.11%

For the past year NeoPhotonics Corporation had bearish trend while Kopin Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Kopin Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors NeoPhotonics Corporation.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.