NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Contrasting side by side

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics Corporation 6 0.88 N/A -0.86 0.00 Intel Corporation 50 3.20 N/A 4.36 11.59

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics Corporation 0.00% -24.5% -11.5% Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1%

Risk and Volatility

NeoPhotonics Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intel Corporation’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeoPhotonics Corporation are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, Intel Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. NeoPhotonics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intel Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Intel Corporation 2 2 6 2.60

The consensus target price of NeoPhotonics Corporation is $6.33, with potential upside of 1.93%. Competitively Intel Corporation has a consensus target price of $55.49, with potential upside of 9.02%. Based on the data given earlier, Intel Corporation is looking more favorable than NeoPhotonics Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeoPhotonics Corporation and Intel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.2% and 68.5% respectively. About 1.9% of NeoPhotonics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.05% of Intel Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoPhotonics Corporation -7.46% 1.55% -33.09% -34.33% -26.44% -29.17% Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71%

For the past year NeoPhotonics Corporation had bearish trend while Intel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Intel Corporation beats NeoPhotonics Corporation.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.