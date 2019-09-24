Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Shares Declined While Harbourvest Partners Has Lowered Stake; Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by $23.18 Million as Share Value Rose

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 660,861 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 233.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 421,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 602,226 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.63 million, up from 180,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 328,438 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 401,811 shares to 329,330 shares, valued at $16.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Proper by 14,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,980 shares, and cut its stake in Us Well Services Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial Gp Incorporated reported 396 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 18,691 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership holds 18,805 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 92,760 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. 62,132 were reported by Pnc Ser. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,071 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 62,934 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.05% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 12,502 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% stake. 110,522 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Westfield Co LP reported 669,817 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 193,860 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 231,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,662 were reported by Ameritas Prtn Inc. Federated Invsts Pa has 1,003 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.67M shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Awm Com has invested 1.72% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 49,000 shares. 12,864 were reported by Citigroup. Moreover, Alphaone Limited Liability Co has 1.51% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Vermont-based Trust Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Morgan Stanley owns 288,008 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 132,700 shares. Grp has 24,116 shares for 0% of their portfolio.