Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Shareholder Harbourvest Partners Cut Its Holding by $792,848 as Stock Declined; Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Shareholder Great Point Partners Lowered Its Position by $1.40 Billion

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,029 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 587,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 billion, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 357,880 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 32,500 shares to 342,064 shares, valued at $4.26 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc. by 402,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

