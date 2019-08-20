Neonode Inc. (NEON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. 3 2.81 N/A -0.47 0.00 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.90 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neonode Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neonode Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4%

Volatility & Risk

Neonode Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s 100.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neonode Inc. are 3.6 and 3.1. Competitively, Orion Energy Systems Inc. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neonode Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neonode Inc. and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neonode Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 474.71% and an $15 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.1% of Neonode Inc. shares and 32.4% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares. 47.92% are Neonode Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92%

For the past year Neonode Inc. has weaker performance than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Summary

Neonode Inc. beats Orion Energy Systems Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.