Neonode Inc. (NEON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. 3 2.79 N/A -0.47 0.00 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.08 N/A 0.07 52.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neonode Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neonode Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta indicates that Neonode Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Nortech Systems Incorporated’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neonode Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Nortech Systems Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Neonode Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neonode Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nortech Systems Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Neonode Inc.’s upside potential is 480.27% at a $15 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neonode Inc. and Nortech Systems Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.1% and 2.8%. Insiders owned roughly 47.92% of Neonode Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Nortech Systems Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69% Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23%

For the past year Neonode Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Summary

Nortech Systems Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Neonode Inc.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.