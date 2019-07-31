Neonode Inc. (NEON)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) and CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. 3 2.92 N/A -0.52 0.00 CTS Corporation 29 2.16 N/A 1.37 20.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neonode Inc. and CTS Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neonode Inc. and CTS Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -44.1% -35.6% CTS Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 8.4%

Volatility & Risk

Neonode Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.42. In other hand, CTS Corporation has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.5 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neonode Inc. Its rival CTS Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2 respectively. Neonode Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CTS Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Neonode Inc. and CTS Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Neonode Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 453.51% upside potential. Meanwhile, CTS Corporation’s average target price is $34, while its potential upside is 7.87%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neonode Inc. seems more appealing than CTS Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Neonode Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of CTS Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Neonode Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of CTS Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. -6.52% -5.44% 26.44% 50% -24.38% 98.8% CTS Corporation -3.29% -9.37% -8.74% -1.04% -9.72% 6.88%

For the past year Neonode Inc. was more bullish than CTS Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors CTS Corporation beats Neonode Inc.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.