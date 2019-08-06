Neonode Inc. (NEON) and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. 3 2.73 N/A -0.47 0.00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 40 2.63 N/A 2.71 13.34

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neonode Inc. and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neonode Inc. and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 14.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.42 beta indicates that Neonode Inc. is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neonode Inc. are 3.6 and 3.1. Competitively, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has 4.4 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neonode Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neonode Inc. and Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Neonode Inc. has a consensus target price of $15, and a 492.89% upside potential. On the other hand, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s potential upside is 38.85% and its consensus target price is $46. Based on the results given earlier, Neonode Inc. is looking more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.1% of Neonode Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 47.92% of Neonode Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69% Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93%

For the past year Neonode Inc. has stronger performance than Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation beats Neonode Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.