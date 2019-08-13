Neonode Inc. (NEON) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Neonode Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.92% of Neonode Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Neonode Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30.00% -25.00% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Neonode Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Neonode Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.87 2.80

Neonode Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 408.47%. As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 76.12%. With higher probable upside potential for Neonode Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Neonode Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neonode Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Neonode Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Neonode Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Neonode Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Neonode Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neonode Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that Neonode Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neonode Inc.’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Neonode Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.