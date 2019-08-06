Neonode Inc. (NEON) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) and CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. 3 2.73 N/A -0.47 0.00 CPS Technologies Corporation 1 0.58 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neonode Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neonode Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25% CPS Technologies Corporation 0.00% -55% -37.1%

Risk and Volatility

Neonode Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CPS Technologies Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neonode Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, CPS Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Neonode Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CPS Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Neonode Inc. and CPS Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CPS Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is Neonode Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 492.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.1% of Neonode Inc. shares and 1.6% of CPS Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 47.92% of Neonode Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69% CPS Technologies Corporation 3.92% -9.4% -34.16% -26.9% -34.57% -13.82%

For the past year Neonode Inc. has 74.69% stronger performance while CPS Technologies Corporation has -13.82% weaker performance.

Summary

Neonode Inc. beats CPS Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers. It also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS Technologies Corporation primarily sells its products to microelectronics systems companies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Ceramics Process Systems Corporation and changed its name to CPS Technologies Corporation in March 2007. CPS Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Norton, Massachusetts.