Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.97 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, vTv Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 522.95% for Neon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $19. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 257.14%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.