Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 615,622,154.48% -76% -68.2% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,698,403,962.58% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $19, and a 932.61% upside potential. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 1,263.64% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Neon Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.