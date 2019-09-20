Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 17.3%. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than OncoSec Medical Incorporated

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 6 of the 6 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.