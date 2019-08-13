Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

We are contrasting Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 49 119.87 N/A -2.20 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. On the competitive side is, MyoKardia Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, and a 694.98% upside potential. On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 55.94% and its consensus price target is $87.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MyoKardia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.