Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, and a 672.36% upside potential. Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential upside of 254.61%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Millendo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.