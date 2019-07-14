Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1241.17 N/A -3.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 26.5%. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.