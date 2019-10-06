Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 2 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 626,132,474.33% -76% -68.2% Atreca Inc. 92,262,678.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 949.72% for Neon Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $19. Meanwhile, Atreca Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 160.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Atreca Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 67% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.