Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We will be comparing the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 585.92% and an $19 consensus target price. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 476.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd as far as analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 0.75%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
