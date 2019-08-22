Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We will be comparing the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 585.92% and an $19 consensus target price. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 476.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 0.75%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.