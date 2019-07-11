Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.