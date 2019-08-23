Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 784.50 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. On the competitive side is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.