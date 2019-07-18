Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) Reaches $4.12 52-Week Low; SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

The stock of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.83 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.12 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $116.73 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $3.83 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.17 million less. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 116,487 shares traded. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 203 funds started new and increased positions, while 122 sold and trimmed stakes in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

The stock increased 1.38% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 606,349 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05 million for 17.45 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $116.73 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration with Natera, Inc. to assess the treatment response to personal cancer vaccine.

Analysts await Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, up 90.31% or $7.08 from last year’s $-7.84 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Neon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

