Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) Reaches $2.85 After 8.00% Down Move; Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) Sellers Increased By 3.2% Their Shorts

The stock of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 265,082 shares traded or 72.44% up from the average. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $80.74M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NTGN worth $6.46 million less.

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD) had an increase of 3.2% in short interest. PWOD’s SI was 22,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.2% from 21,900 shares previously. With 8,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s short sellers to cover PWOD’s short positions. The SI to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 1,553 shares traded. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) has declined 2.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PWOD News: 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 22/05/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MLN TO $1.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Extension of Stk Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bncp: White Joins JSSB as Branch Manager April 23, 2018 | 2018; 17/04/2018 S&PGR Ugrds Penns Manor Area SD, PA GO Dbt To ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC PWOD.O QUARTERLY OPER SHR $0.69; 20/04/2018 – Penns Woods Bancorp Extends Repurchase Plan to April 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – PENNS WOODS BANCORP INC – REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019

Analysts await Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 89.67% or $7.03 from last year’s $-7.84 per share. After $-0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Neon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% negative EPS growth.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.74 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration with Natera, Inc. to assess the treatment response to personal cancer vaccine.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms. The company has market cap of $211.60 million. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. It has a 13.05 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection.