Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) Reaches $2.40 Low on Aug, 11; Jason Industries (JASN) Shorts Up By 11.91%

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) had an increase of 11.91% in short interest. JASN's SI was 920,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.91% from 822,600 shares previously. With 89,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN)'s short sellers to cover JASN's short positions. The SI to Jason Industries Inc's float is 4.24%. The stock decreased 6.31% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.52. About 29,859 shares traded. Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) has declined 78.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500.

The stock of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) reached all time low today, Aug, 11 and still has $2.23 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.40 share price. This indicates more downside for the $68.12M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.77M less. The stock decreased 7.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 115,811 shares traded. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has declined 74.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.73% the S&P500.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $68.12 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration with Natera, Inc. to assess the treatment response to personal cancer vaccine.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.61 million. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment maker seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also makes engineered non-woven and fiber acoustical products for the auto industry; and makes stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters.