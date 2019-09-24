Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) Reaches $2.07 After 7.00% Down Move; AURELIA METALS LTD SHS AUSTRALIA (AUMTF) SI Decreased By 1.83%

AURELIA METALS LTD SHS AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:AUMTF) had a decrease of 1.83% in short interest. AUMTF’s SI was 1.66M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.83% from 1.69M shares previously. It closed at $0.315 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 351,466 shares traded. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has declined 74.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.73% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $58.75 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $1.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NTGN worth $4.11 million less.

Analysts await Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.62 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $-0.79 actual EPS reported by Neon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.75 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration with Natera, Inc. to assess the treatment response to personal cancer vaccine.

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $288.23 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in the Hera project located to the south-east of Cobar in Central New South Wales; and the Peak gold mines situated near Cobar in Western New South Wales.