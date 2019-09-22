Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparing side by side

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 726.09% and an $19 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 19.55% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.22% are Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.