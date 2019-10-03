Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Comparison side by side

Since Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 610,378,395.35% -76% -68.2% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,288,490,113.16% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.