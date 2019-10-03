Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparison side by side

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.03 15.55M -3.01 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.51 37.24M 0.39 31.68

Table 1 highlights Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 615,622,154.48% -76% -68.2% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 266,000,000.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 900.00%. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 36.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.