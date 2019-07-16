Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.65 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average target price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, which is potential 25.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.