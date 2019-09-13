Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 7.61 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 60.5% respectively. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.