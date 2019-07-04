Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Contrasting side by side

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 40.34 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Moderna Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 161.27% and its average price target is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.1% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.