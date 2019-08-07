Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparison side by side

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 3.32 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 614.29% at a $19 average target price. Meanwhile, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $12.6, while its potential upside is 840.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 99.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.