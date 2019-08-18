Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Comparison side by side

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 380.63 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 555.17% and an $19 average target price. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 148.23% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.