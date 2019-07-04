Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -13.14% and its average target price is $31.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 33.2% respectively. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.