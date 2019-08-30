Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparison side by side

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.10 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 606.32%. Codexis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus target price and a 60.37% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Codexis Inc. has 10% stronger performance.

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.