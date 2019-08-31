Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 14.16 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

$19 is Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 606.32%. On the other hand, Chimerix Inc.’s potential upside is 73.27% and its average target price is $3.5. The results provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Chimerix Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 76.5% respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.