Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.