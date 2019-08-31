Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparison side by side

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.6 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a 606.32% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19. Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.4, with potential upside of 72.49%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.