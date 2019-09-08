Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Comparing side by side

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.89 N/A -2.33 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.