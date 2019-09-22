Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparing side by side

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.12 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 726.09%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average target price and a 50.77% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.