Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparison side by side

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.33 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a 726.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19. Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 119.30%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.