Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparing side by side

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 191.43 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.