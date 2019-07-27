Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$19 is Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 481.04%. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,443.86% and its consensus target price is $44. Based on the data delivered earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neon Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.