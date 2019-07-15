Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NTGN) Analysts See $-0.76 EPS; United Financial Bancorp Has 1.02 Sentiment

Analysts expect Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) to report $-0.76 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $7.08 EPS change or 90.31% from last quarter’s $-7.84 EPS. After having $-0.76 EPS previously, Neon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 1.02 million shares traded or 777.58% up from the average. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 50 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold their holdings in United Financial Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 34.49 million shares, up from 33.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding United Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 35 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $128.34 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration with Natera, Inc. to assess the treatment response to personal cancer vaccine.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company has market cap of $715.29 million. The firm accepts interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s lending activities include commercial, commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, fixed rate, and other consumer loans, as well as residential real estate loans collateralized by one-to-four family residences, and home equity lines of credit.

Analysts await United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 16.13% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.31 per share. UBNK’s profit will be $13.29 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by United Financial Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.04% EPS growth.

